CRA redirects funding from TLH Arts to LeMoyne Arts expansion and restoration of Ashmore’s in Frenchtown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Money for arts and culture projects and tourist development tax dollars is now changing hands after the Community Redevelopment Agency prioritized some new projects.

The Board voted 4-1 to move $1.8 million from the TLH Arts project to other groups, with Mayor Dailey in dissent.

The CRA board decided this after an ongoing dispute about the property that would have been the TLH Arts event space on Van Buren Street. That project was set to receive funding from the CRA, but Board members did not see it coming to fruition.

CRA Chair, Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox, said that she does not want to see the $1.8 million dollars that was originally allocated to TLH Arts sit unused for long.

“Understand that when you get that ‘Dear John’ letter, you move on to the next one,” she said.

During the meeting, the Commissioner led the charge to allocate $1 million to restore the Ashmore’s Building in Frenchtown, saying the money should be spread out more equally.

“I’m looking at an opportunity to redistribute that and make it more equitably spread around our community,” Willaims-Cox added of prioritizing a Frenchtown project instead.

Williams-Cox believes the renovation of the Ashmore’s store could be transformative for the Frenchtown community, celebrating Civil Rights and acting as a major tourist destination.

“In the community where the civil rights birthplace, for Leon County, we know that people will come from other places as well, like they do for the other projects, and that’s going to put heads in beds, and people will spend money in our community,” Williams-Cox said.

LeMoyne Arts was hoping for funding to purchase a building next door instead of constructing a new one as planned. The group was already receiving $1 million in the current allocation and requested an additional $1 million; they received $800,000.

“LeMoyne arts is a cherished and esteemed partner in Tallahassee’s culture life,” said one public speaker.

“We want to continue to bring more people to the visual arts, but we need a bigger and better education building,” said another.

Speakers said the funding will allow the gallery to add to the garden and event space and open much sooner.

The Challenger Learning Center also requested funding Thursday, but did not receive any. That group was hoping to improve seating and safety to make that space more ADA accessible.

