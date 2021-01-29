Advertisement

Eagles plate just one run on Opening Day in 4-1 loss to Santa Fe

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community College Eagles fell to the Santa Fe Saints, 4-1, in their season opener on the baseball diamond Thursday.

TCC scattered six hits against Saints pitching, but was able to plate just one runner and committed five fielding errors.

