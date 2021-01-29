Eagles plate just one run on Opening Day in 4-1 loss to Santa Fe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community College Eagles fell to the Santa Fe Saints, 4-1, in their season opener on the baseball diamond Thursday.

TCC scattered six hits against Saints pitching, but was able to plate just one runner and committed five fielding errors.

You can watch highlights from Opening Day in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.