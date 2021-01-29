Eliminating concerns: new system will make it easier for seniors to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The new COVID-19 vaccine appointment system made by the state of Florida hopes to narrow the gap for seniors when registering seniors for their vaccine appointments.

Many seniors have been struggling to register for the vaccine, according to Elder Care Services.

CEO of Elder Care Services, Jocelyne Fliger, says many of their clients live at home with limited access to technology, so the new phone line really helps.

Fliger says when Leon County’s online portal first opened, many seniors weren’t able to access it to sign up for their vaccine.

She says staff members had to collect the senior’s information and wait for the port to reopen so they could register them.

“I think this announcement today with the phone being an option I think that would eliminate a lot of the concerns that we’re seeing, and so we are excited about that element being taken into account for this next round of vaccinations,” said Fliger.

She added that there is still a major population overlooked which is homebound and bedridden seniors.

“And so once we have a mechanism to actually provide the vaccine in their homes, I think we are going to be able to cover those other folks that aren’t able to get to the vaccination sites and we’ll truly be able to get everybody vaccinated,” she said.

WCTV did reach out to the Department of Health.

In a statement, they said:

“Efforts are being made to make it easier for our seniors 65 and over to register in order to get the COVID-19 vaccine. We have partnered with Leon Emergency Management to use its mass notification system to contact seniors by phone to let them know their request has been received and that someone will be contacting them in the future to schedule an appointment based on vaccine availability. We are using the same system to reach individuals with specific information about their second vaccine appointments. We will continue to use multiple ways to make the vaccine request process easier for our seniors who are most at risk for the virus, who may not have easy access to web-based registration.”

Leon County’s Emergency Management director says they are looking for people interested in helping seniors through the registration process.

The county is also working to provide rides to seniors who do not have transportation.

If interested in volunteering, you can apply through Volunteer Leon.

