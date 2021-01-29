Advertisement

FAMU issues curfew to slow spread of COVID, violators could face suspension

File photo of FAMU's campus.
File photo of FAMU's campus.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After seeing a rise in cases, Florida A&M University has issued a curfew for all students living on campus in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Starting at midnight on Friday, students must be in their assigned residence hall from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. on the weekends and from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays. FAMU says the curfew is in effect until further notice.

“We are extremely concerned that students are not adhering to mask/social distancing policies enacted to protect the FAMU community,” a press release from the university says.

The university says large impromptu and planned on and off-campus gatherings by FAMU students “blatantly violate” the school’s COVID-19 rules.

At FAMU, face coverings are required in all buildings, and gatherings of more than 10 people are banned. The university also says if 10 or fewer people are gathering, they must be in a space that allows for proper social distancing.

According to the release, the curfew’s purpose is to stop large gatherings and parties on campus or in the Tallahassee community. It is not meant to restrict student movement, the university says.

Students who fail to follow COVID-19 protocols will face sanctions from the university.

“Sanctions will include immediate suspension from University Housing, as well as the possibility of disciplinary probation, suspension and/or expulsion from school,” the release says.

If students need to leave during curfew under “extenuating circumstances,” they must tell their resident hall director immediately, according to the university.

FAMU says in order to have a safe campus, it’s important for everyone to follow the coronavirus policies.

“It is important that all students, faculty and staff hold each other accountable in protecting the FAMUly,” the release says.

