FAMU students react to spring curfew

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new curfew at Florida A&M University is eliciting mixed reaction from freshmen students.

The letter from President Larry Robinson students says the University is “extremely concerned” about some students not following masking and social distancing policies.

The letter also says large gatherings both on and off campus are an issue.

Some students who attended FAMU last semester say this is nothing new, and they are used to curfews.

“I feel like it’s the right thing to do, since they said they saw kids not following guidelines,” said Chris Tutt.

Tutt and his friend, Jamil Burney, are both from Atlanta. They say they are concerned about bringing the virus back to their families when they go home.

“Cases are bad down here, so it’s probably the best thing to do,” said Burney.

Other students believe the university and students are already doing enough to mitigate the spread of the virus, and the curfew is one step too far.

“I’m not concerned, because I think people social distance. Even if they’re going to like parties, they social distance and wear their masks. So I feel like students are staying safe,” said freshman student Naiya Lloyd.

One freshman WCTV spoke with lives with her family in Tallahassee while attending FAMU.

Bryclyn Jefferson is a pre-nursing student; she says she does not want to bring the virus anywhere near her parents or grandparents, who are more at risk.

“It’s college, so everybody wants to experience that college experience and stuff; I feel like a lot of people are upset,” explained Jefferson. “But I feel like with all of this, it’s really temporary, so if we can just make the sacrifices we need to make right now, it will pay off in the long run.”

The curfew is for students who are living in residence halls on campus; they need to be in their assigned dorm from 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. on weekdays and from 12:00 a.m. until 6:00 a.m. on weekends.

It goes into effect at midnight on January 29th.

