Florida launches preregistration for vaccines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida is launching a preregistration system to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people 65 and older and frontline health care workers.

You can pre-register and be notified when appointments are available by visiting myvaccine.fl.gov.

On the site, you select your county and submit contact information. The state then reaches out by phone, text or email to help schedule an appointment.

The state says vaccine supply remains limited and appointments may not be available for several weeks in some counties.

As part of the statewide registration system, each county also has a designated phone number to pre-register if they do not have internet access. Please find the complete list of numbers by county here. Whether a resident calls by phone or visits myvaccine.fl.gov, their place in line will be reserved reliably using Sharecare software.

