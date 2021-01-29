Advertisement

Florida launches preregistration for vaccines

Vaccine
Vaccine
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida is launching a preregistration system to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people 65 and older and frontline health care workers.

You can pre-register and be notified when appointments are available by visiting myvaccine.fl.gov.

On the site, you select your county and submit contact information. The state then reaches out by phone, text or email to help schedule an appointment.

The state says vaccine supply remains limited and appointments may not be available for several weeks in some counties.

As part of the statewide registration system, each county also has a designated phone number to pre-register if they do not have internet access. Please find the complete list of numbers by county here. Whether a resident calls by phone or visits myvaccine.fl.gov, their place in line will be reserved reliably using Sharecare software.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida bar owners and workers will get a taste of life before COVID when they officially open...
White House Task Force calls for Florida to close down bars, restaurants
Police car
Tallahassee Police arrest 3 men after finding guns and drugs using search warrant
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says that 1 woman is dead following a stabbing at Crabbie...
Police documents reveal new details in fatal Steinhatchee bar stabbing
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 28, 2021
Deadly crash
Liberty County man charged with first degree murder

Latest News

Health Department staff say hundreds of seniors have made appointments, but intermittent phone...
Leon County Health offers rides to clinics for seniors
Raymond James Stadium, the site of NFL football Super Bowl LV, is shown Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Tampa mayor issues outdoor mask mandate during Super Bowl week
File photo of FAMU's campus.
FAMU issues curfew to slow spread of COVID, violators could face suspension
What’s Brewing? Jan. 29, 2021