Gov. Kemp: Georgia Lottery raises over $731M for HOPE, Pre-K

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the Georgia Lottery Corporation’s most profitable first half since its inception in 1993.

A release from the governor’s office said the Georgia Lottery generated more than $731,281,000 in profits for the first half of the fiscal year 2021, bringing the total transferred to the State Treasury’s Lottery for Education Account to more than $23 billion.

The record first half includes profits of $347.9 million.

“This record success is great news for students in communities throughout Georgia,” said Gov. Kemp. “Georgia Lottery’s continued success ensures that Georgia’s students and families remain the ultimate winners through Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program.”

The lottery’s record first half, which began July 1, follows a record fiscal year that provided the State of Georgia more than $1.23 billion for HOPE and Pre-K.

“Our record first half provides great momentum for the remainder of the fiscal year as we work diligently each day to fulfill our mission to maximize revenues for HOPE and Pre-K,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said. “I am grateful for the constant support provided by Governor Kemp, our board of directors and the legislature. I am also deeply appreciative of our dedicated employees, retailers, vendors and partners, and our players.”

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $23 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.9 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.