Advertisement

Gov. Kemp: Georgia Lottery raises over $731M for HOPE, Pre-K

On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the Georgia Lottery Corporation’s most profitable first...
On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the Georgia Lottery Corporation’s most profitable first half since its inception in 1993.(Georgia Lottery Corportation)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the Georgia Lottery Corporation’s most profitable first half since its inception in 1993.

A release from the governor’s office said the Georgia Lottery generated more than $731,281,000 in profits for the first half of the fiscal year 2021, bringing the total transferred to the State Treasury’s Lottery for Education Account to more than $23 billion.

The record first half includes profits of $347.9 million.

“This record success is great news for students in communities throughout Georgia,” said Gov. Kemp. “Georgia Lottery’s continued success ensures that Georgia’s students and families remain the ultimate winners through Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program.”

The lottery’s record first half, which began July 1, follows a record fiscal year that provided the State of Georgia more than $1.23 billion for HOPE and Pre-K.

“Our record first half provides great momentum for the remainder of the fiscal year as we work diligently each day to fulfill our mission to maximize revenues for HOPE and Pre-K,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said. “I am grateful for the constant support provided by Governor Kemp, our board of directors and the legislature. I am also deeply appreciative of our dedicated employees, retailers, vendors and partners, and our players.”

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $23 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.9 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service Office in Tallahassee says it will do a damage survey Wednesday in...
NWS preliminary estimate: Tallahassee tornado had winds of at least 65 mph
Troopers say two people died in the crash.
Double fatal crash reported on I-10 west, FHP says
Plane flipped at TLH airport
TLH airport reopens after tornado damage assessment
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 27, 2021
FILE - This image from file footage shows the Mar-a-Lago estate.
‘It’s a sad place’: Mar-A-Lago members leaving following former President Trump’s return

Latest News

Maria Lavoriel said two deputies arrested her illegally. She’s now started the process to sue...
Woman starts lawsuit against Lowndes Co. deputies
The Community Redevelopment Agency moved forward Thursday on a long term plan for the...
Community Redevelopment Agency moves forward with Frenchtown-Southside redevelopment plan
Money for arts and culture projects and tourist development tax dollars is now changing hands...
CRA redirects funding from TLH Arts to LeMoyne Arts expansion and restoration of Ashmore’s in Frenchtown
Tallahassee Community College’s Transportation and Logistics program has announced that Friday,...
TCC, Florida Department of Corrections partner to enroll inmates in TCC Transportation and Logistics program