LCSO makes arrest following traffic stop, finds stolen EC9s handgun

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it made an arrest Friday following a traffic stop.

18-year-old Jamari Johnson was arrested on charges of grand theft of a firearm, carrying a conceal firearm without a license and resisting without violence.

A LCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop, and due to Johnson’s movements and behavior, he was asked to step out of the vehicle to further discuss the traffic violation.

Johnson refused, and backup was called in to assist.

LCSO says once more deputies arrived, Johnson was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest for obstruction.

A towing company was called to move the vehicle, but prior to being towed, deputies completed an inventory search.

Deputies located a Ruger EC9s handgun that was concealed under the driver’s seat.

The handgun was found to be missing out of Quincy.

Johnson was transported to the Leon County Jail without incident.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.