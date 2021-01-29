Leon County Health offers rides to clinics for seniors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In its latest COVID-19 vaccine progress report, the Leon County Health Department says community partners are volunteering to drive seniors to vaccination clinics for their appointments.

Through the Big Bend Community Organizations Active in Disaster, seniors in Leon County can contact VolunteerLEON at 850-606-1970 to receive a referral to a volunteer driver from a faith-based organization.

“Anyone seeking assistance should have already tried to secure transportation through family and friends and must have a vaccination appointment scheduled at an upcoming clinic,” the press release says.

The vaccine progress report indicates the county will receive 3,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week, 2,925 of which will be used for first doses. The remaining 975 doses will be used as a second shot.

DOH Leon says it has successfully administered 7,332 doses so far, and 10 sponsored vaccination clinics are operational.

There are still about 5,851 people remaining on DOH Leon’s COVID-19 vaccine request waiting list. In order to receive a vaccine, appointments are mandatory and a photo ID card is required.

“Our actions are in response to the Governor’s executive order making it clear that the state of Florida is prioritizing seniors 65 and older, in addition to front line health care workers and residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities,” the progress report says.

Vaccination clinics are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are working through appointments only. Vaccine supply and inclement weather can affect those times, DOH Leon says.

The clinics are held at DOH Leon’s Administration Building, located at 2965 Municipal Way in Tallahassee.

Leon County has received 28,185 doses since the COVID-19 vaccine rollout started in late December. Of those doses, 15,785 were Pfizer, while the remaining 12,400 were Moderna. Nearly 17,371 doses were transferred to DOH’s healthcare partners to vaccinate healthcare workers and their population of people 65 and older.

Doses have been administered to nearly 47% of Leon County’s senior population between the efforts of Leon County healthcare partners, Florida State University, Florida A&M University and DOH Leon, according to 2019 census estimates.

For the latest information on vaccine progress across the state, head to the Florida Department of Health website.

You can also receive text updates about vaccination distribution by messaging FLCOVID19 to 888777.

