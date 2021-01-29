Leon County’s Vincent Long appointed to Florida Trust Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, Leon County Administrator, Vincent Long, was appointed to the Board of Trustees of the Florida Local Government Investment Trust by the Florida Association of Counties.

Long, who is CEO of the county government, has worked for the county since 1995 and was appointed County Administrator by the Board of County Commissioners in 2011.

“I am honored to be appointed to the Florida Trust Board of Trustees, a body that guides and advises Florida counties on how to invest and maximize taxpayer dollars,” Long said in the press release. “For decades, the Florida Trust has established a legacy of wise fiscal stewardship, and I am proud to learn from and share with my peers across the state.”

The Florida Trust, a local government investment pool formed in 1991, allows counties access to national and state experts to help guide them through the complicated world of government investment strategy, ensuring tax dollars are invested wisely, safely and profitably.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.