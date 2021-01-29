Advertisement

Liberty County man charged with first degree murder

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Associated Press)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bristol, Fla. (WCTV) - A Liberty County man is charged with first degree murder, among other charges after troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol say he intentionally hit another man who was walking on the road.

According to the FHP, the driver of the vehicle, who is only being described as an 18 year old man from Bristol, Fla., was driving West on NW Gobbler Court Thursday afternoon when he hit and killed an 18 year old man. Troopers say the suspect then continued on down the road where he hit a parked boat and ran on foot.

Troopers along with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were able to catch up to the suspect and arrest him a short time later. The man is being charged with first degree murder, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and driving without a valid drivers license.

