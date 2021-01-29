Advertisement

Lowe’s to hire more than 50,000, give bonuses to current employees

Lowe's is preparing for the spring rush by rewarding its workers and hiring many more.
Lowe's is preparing for the spring rush by rewarding its workers and hiring many more.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lowe’s plans to hire more than 50,000 new employees ahead of the spring rush and award $80 million in bonuses to current associates.

This will be the seventh bonus Lowe’s has given hourly employees during the pandemic, bringing the company’s total COVID-19 financial commitment to employees to nearly $1.3 billion.

Hourly associates at stores, distribution centers and call centers will receive the bonus on Feb. 5.

Full-time hourly associates will get $300. Part-time and seasonal associates will get $150.

The company is also looking to hire full-time, part-time and seasonal workers.

Job-seekers can learn more about open positions by visiting the company’s website or texting “jobs” to 56937.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Tallahassee Police arrest 3 men after finding guns and drugs using search warrant
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says that 1 woman is dead following a stabbing at Crabbie...
Police documents reveal new details in fatal Steinhatchee bar stabbing
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 28, 2021
Florida bar owners and workers will get a taste of life before COVID when they officially open...
White House Task Force calls for Florida to close down bars, restaurants
Wednesday’s severe weather left behind a trail of debris across the Tallahassee area.
Locals reflect on Wednesday storm that left trail of debris across Tallahassee

Latest News

Japan is ‘determined’ to host the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021, Prime Minister Suga said.
Japan prime minister says he’s determined to hold Olympics
Japan remains “determined’ to host the previously postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics in July this...
Japan is ‘determined’ to host Olympics, Prime Minister Suga says
File photo of FAMU's campus.
FAMU issues curfew to slow spread of COVID, violators could face suspension
The decline reported Friday by the Commerce Department followed a seasonally adjusted 0.7% drop...
US consumer spending fell 0.2% in December in face of virus