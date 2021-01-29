Nearly 50% of eligible seniors now vaccinated in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Health Department says data now shows 49% of eligible seniors in the county have already received their vaccines and that will likely top 50% next week.

Health Officer Claudia Blackburn shared that information during a weekly Community COVID-19 update on Friday.

Blackburn said the Leon County Health Department is transitioning to the new statewide registration system announced Friday morning. She said there are still approximately 5,800 seniors on a waiting list to receive vaccines at the Leon County Health Department and those people will be receiving vaccines first. Blackburn said those already registered at the Leon County Health Department do not need to re-register on the state site.

Blackburn stressed that the COVID vaccines are for Florida residents only.

She says Floridians can get vaccinated in any county they choose, not just the county in which they live, but must receive both the first and second dose in the same place. Blackburn says the new state registration system will not allow seniors to take the first dose in one county and the second dose in another.

Blackburn says the Leon County Health Department is notified on Thursdays just how many vaccines it will be receiving the following Monday. She says a shipment that contains enough vaccines for 2,925 people will arrive on Monday, Feb. 1.

The group of health care providers and emergency managers on this week’s community update call did say they are trying to make sure seniors without family or access to the internet or reliable transportation do not fall through the cracks.

Leon County Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters says people interested in helping seniors through the process can apply through Volunteer Leon.

Blackburn says more than 300 volunteers are already doing things like helping seniors register for vaccine appointments over the phone and helping people in line at the Health Department’s many vaccine clinics.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.