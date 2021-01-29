Advertisement

New Legislation aims to improve literacy rates

It’s Celebrate Literacy Week in Florida and The Speaker of the Florida House has unveiled a new...
It’s Celebrate Literacy Week in Florida and The Speaker of the Florida House has unveiled a new legislative initiative aimed at improving literacy rates among Florida students.(Allison Baker)
By Jake Stofan
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s Celebrate Literacy Week in Florida and The Speaker of the Florida House has unveiled a new legislative initiative aimed at improving literacy rates among Florida students.

The New Worlds Reading Initiative filed this week would deliver free books to Florida students who have been identified as struggling readers.

It also would require support materials be provided to parents to help them engage with their children’s literacy education.

“We know how hard our educators and our teachers are working every single day throughout the state to get our children to read on grade level, but we need the help of our parents. And in order to help our parents help their children, we need to provide them with programming and resources to help keep the reading going at home, trying to get children reading at least 20 minutes per day. Because all of the data shows that if we can achieve that goal, that those children will in fact be reading on grade level,” said Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

School districts that decide to participate in the statewide program would be required to work with local organizations that would help raise awareness and funds for the book distribution.

The state would cover half of the cost.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a state budgetary overview on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his stance,...
White House Task Force calls for Florida to close down bars, restaurants
Police car
Tallahassee Police arrest 3 men after finding guns and drugs using search warrant
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says that 1 woman is dead following a stabbing at Crabbie...
Police documents reveal new details in fatal Steinhatchee bar stabbing
Deadly crash
Liberty County man charged with first degree murder
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 28, 2021

Latest News

Mike’s Friday Evening Weather Forecast: January 29, 2021
Mike’s Friday Evening Weather Forecast: January 29, 2021
A revived program at TPD creates a new career path for people interested in becoming officers. ...
TPD hires Community Service Technicians, including one TEMPO graduate
The new employees are adding to TPD staff in a time where recruitment has been a challenge,...
TPD swears in eight new officers, helping staffing levels
Friday afternoon, Suwanee Fire Rescue says it responded to a airplane crash on 117th Street.
Suwanee Fire Rescue responds to small plane crash