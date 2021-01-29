New Legislation aims to improve literacy rates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s Celebrate Literacy Week in Florida and The Speaker of the Florida House has unveiled a new legislative initiative aimed at improving literacy rates among Florida students.

The New Worlds Reading Initiative filed this week would deliver free books to Florida students who have been identified as struggling readers.

It also would require support materials be provided to parents to help them engage with their children’s literacy education.

“We know how hard our educators and our teachers are working every single day throughout the state to get our children to read on grade level, but we need the help of our parents. And in order to help our parents help their children, we need to provide them with programming and resources to help keep the reading going at home, trying to get children reading at least 20 minutes per day. Because all of the data shows that if we can achieve that goal, that those children will in fact be reading on grade level,” said Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

School districts that decide to participate in the statewide program would be required to work with local organizations that would help raise awareness and funds for the book distribution.

The state would cover half of the cost.

