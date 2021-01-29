Seminoles hoping depth, versatility can help minimize interruptions to season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four weeks from Friday, the Florida State baseball team will open their 2021 campaign as they hope to play a full slate after last year’s was interrupted due to the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the pandemic allowing seniors to return and with FSU’s robust recruiting, the Seminoles enter 2021 with an unusually loaded roster, with depth all across the board, especially on the mound, where FSU head coach Mike Martin, Jr. says they hope to run at least eight-arms deep.

While in most years, having depth can feel like a burden or hinderance, as you struggle to get deserving players reps, this year it could prove to be one of the biggest weapons at the Noles’ disposal.

As Meat explained in his first media availability of the season on Friday, he’s making sure his guys are as versatile as possible in case someone is out due to injury or the coronavirus.

“Nelly’s (Matheu Nelson) won the job behind the plate, but that’s literally the only job that I would say is a slam dunk,” Meat said. “Our best roles for our arms is important for us to figure out. I’m sure Parker Messick is going to be somewhere in the rotation, I’m not ready to anoint him our Friday night guy. He’s pitched very well, but it’s just, we have a ton of guys who can really pitch.

“You know, the versatility of some of our players is good,” Meat continued. “It’s hard to think we’re not going to have some COVID issues and injuries and stuff like that.”

FSU opens their season on February 11 against the University of North Florida.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.