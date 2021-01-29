Suwanee Fire Rescue responds to small plane crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday afternoon, Suwanee Fire Rescue says it responded to an airplane crash on 117th.

SFR crews arrived to find a small aircraft on the roof in the middle of a private airstrip in the O’Brien area.

Witnesses said the plane had landed and was taxing when one of the wheels broke and flipped the plane.

Two passengers were on the plane.

The pilot was flown via helicopter to an area trauma center, and the other passenger was not seriously injured, SFR says.

