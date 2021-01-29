Advertisement

TCC, Florida Department of Corrections partner to enroll inmates in TCC Transportation and Logistics program

Tallahassee Community College’s Transportation and Logistics program has announced that Friday,...
Tallahassee Community College’s Transportation and Logistics program has announced that Friday, 24 transitioning Florida offenders will begin learning the skills needed to support a smooth transition back into the workforce and earn a commercial driver’s license through an ongoing partnership with the Florida Department of Corrections.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College’s Transportation and Logistics program has announced that Friday, 24 transitioning Florida offenders will begin learning the skills needed to support a smooth transition back into the workforce and earn a commercial driver’s license through an ongoing partnership with the Florida Department of Corrections.

This program begins Jan. 29 at 8 a.m. and lasts for eight weeks. A total of three groups of 8 individuals will complete training by June 30.

As these students are still currently serving a sentence, the Florida Department of Corrections will transport them to the TCC facility where classes will be held.

They will later return to the Tallahassee Community Release Center where they are actively working to complete their sentences.

Upon successful completion of the program, students will earn their CDL and a vocational certificate.

“TCC is committed to being innovative in our approach and more importantly in touch with the needs of our community,” said Vice President for Workforce Innovation and TCC2WORK/Be Essential, Kimberly A. Moore, in the press release.. “The fact that TCC through our partnership with the Florida Department of Corrections, is the first to carry out such a life changing initiative in the state speaks volumes.”

TCC says it has issued more than 1,100 credentials at five different corrections facilities and one work release center across Florida.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service Office in Tallahassee says it will do a damage survey Wednesday in...
NWS preliminary estimate: Tallahassee tornado had winds of at least 65 mph
Troopers say two people died in the crash.
Double fatal crash reported on I-10 west, FHP says
Plane flipped at TLH airport
TLH airport reopens after tornado damage assessment
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 27, 2021
FILE - This image from file footage shows the Mar-a-Lago estate.
‘It’s a sad place’: Mar-A-Lago members leaving following former President Trump’s return

Latest News

On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the Georgia Lottery Corporation’s most profitable first...
Gov. Kemp: Georgia Lottery raises over $731M for HOPE, Pre-K
Maria Lavoriel said two deputies arrested her illegally. She’s now started the process to sue...
Woman starts lawsuit against Lowndes Co. deputies
The Community Redevelopment Agency moved forward Thursday on a long term plan for the...
Community Redevelopment Agency moves forward with Frenchtown-Southside redevelopment plan
Money for arts and culture projects and tourist development tax dollars is now changing hands...
CRA redirects funding from TLH Arts to LeMoyne Arts expansion and restoration of Ashmore’s in Frenchtown