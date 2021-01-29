TCC, Florida Department of Corrections partner to enroll inmates in TCC Transportation and Logistics program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College’s Transportation and Logistics program has announced that Friday, 24 transitioning Florida offenders will begin learning the skills needed to support a smooth transition back into the workforce and earn a commercial driver’s license through an ongoing partnership with the Florida Department of Corrections.

This program begins Jan. 29 at 8 a.m. and lasts for eight weeks. A total of three groups of 8 individuals will complete training by June 30.

As these students are still currently serving a sentence, the Florida Department of Corrections will transport them to the TCC facility where classes will be held.

They will later return to the Tallahassee Community Release Center where they are actively working to complete their sentences.

Upon successful completion of the program, students will earn their CDL and a vocational certificate.

“TCC is committed to being innovative in our approach and more importantly in touch with the needs of our community,” said Vice President for Workforce Innovation and TCC2WORK/Be Essential, Kimberly A. Moore, in the press release.. “The fact that TCC through our partnership with the Florida Department of Corrections, is the first to carry out such a life changing initiative in the state speaks volumes.”

TCC says it has issued more than 1,100 credentials at five different corrections facilities and one work release center across Florida.

