TPD asking public for help locating missing 15-year-old

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the Tallahassee community for help locating a missing child.

15-year-old Christian Venisee was last seen on Jan. 25 on 4181 Ridge Haven Road in Tallahassee.

Venisee is 5″04′ tall, weighs 115 lbs, and is described as having brown eyes and black hair.

It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

TPD asks that anyone with any information regarding Venisee’s whereabouts to contact the department at (850) 891-4200.

