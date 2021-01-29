Advertisement

TPD asking public for help locating missing 15-year-old

The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the Tallahassee community for help locating a...
The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the Tallahassee community for help locating a missing child.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the Tallahassee community for help locating a missing child.

15-year-old Christian Venisee was last seen on Jan. 25 on 4181 Ridge Haven Road in Tallahassee.

Venisee is 5″04′ tall, weighs 115 lbs, and is described as having brown eyes and black hair.

It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Please share to help locate this missing juvenile. If you have information regarding Christian’s whereabouts please call TPD at 850-891-4200.

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Thursday, January 28, 2021

TPD asks that anyone with any information regarding Venisee’s whereabouts to contact the department at (850) 891-4200.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service Office in Tallahassee says it will do a damage survey Wednesday in...
NWS preliminary estimate: Tallahassee tornado had winds of at least 65 mph
Troopers say two people died in the crash.
Double fatal crash reported on I-10 west, FHP says
Plane flipped at TLH airport
TLH airport reopens after tornado damage assessment
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 27, 2021
FILE - This image from file footage shows the Mar-a-Lago estate.
‘It’s a sad place’: Mar-A-Lago members leaving following former President Trump’s return

Latest News

Thursday, the City of Tallahassee launched the application portal for the $250,000 Landlord...
City of Tallahassee launches Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund application portal
The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing child.
TPD asking public for help locating missing child
Despite criticism, Community Redevelopment Agency moves forward with Frenchtown redevelopment plan
Earlier this week, the Thomasville Police Department says concerns were raised about two men...
2 men charged in Thomasville following repeated soliciting, checking car doors