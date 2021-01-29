Advertisement

TPD asking public for help locating missing child

The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing child.
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing child.

17-year-old Tashayvia L. Bell was last seen at the 1300 block of Kitt Street on Jan. 22.

Bell is described as a brown skin female that is 5′8″ and weighs 238 lbs with shoulder length and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt that has a photo of Richard Pryor on it and brown tights.

TPD asks that anyone with information regarding Bell’s whereabouts contact the department at (850) 891-4200.

