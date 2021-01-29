TPD hires Community Service Technicians, including one TEMPO graduate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A revived program at TPD creates a new career path for people interested in becoming officers. Community service technicians are non-sworn employees who can act as a second set of hands in certain situations, helping on non-priority calls for service.

The program is something Chief Lawrence Revell has spoken about since he interviewed for the top job; he says its a program TPD had many years ago, and he’s proud to revive it.

TPD honored four new hires at Friday’s ceremony in Gene Cox Stadium; one of them was the first TEMPO graduate to become a CST.

“It’s always great to be first at something! So I mean this is a great feeling to be in, and I’m proud,” said Jahree Charlton.

“The TEMPO to police officer pathway that we hope to formulate, and this is just the first step in that,” said Chief Revell.

The new position will assist with processing crime scenes, help sworn officers, and identify quality of life issues.

“There will be calls with no suspects on scene, so delayed burglaries, traffic crashes, delayed thefts, things like that. We’ll go take those reports, and then the investigator will take it from there,” explained Charlton.

“We are very excited about having these first four. There will be four more, we’ll have eight total positions,” said Revell.

During Friday’s ceremony, eight TPD officers were also sworn in, and two employees were promoted to the Sergeant level.

Charlton says he’s ready to get started.

“I’ve been working out in the community for six or seven years right now, at Walker Ford Community Center,” said Charlton. And this is the next big step, and being in that role. I just love helping people, and anywhere I can help, it can work.”

