TPD swears in eight new officers, helping staffing levels

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department swore in eight new officers at Gene Cox Stadium Friday.

The ceremony was attended by City officials and community leaders.

The new employees are adding to TPD staff in a time where recruitment has been a challenge.

WCTV reported in December 2020 that job vacancies had remained steady throughout the year, following nationwide trends.

Using the December vacancy numbers, filling eight positions in the Officer category is a vacancy decrease of about 21%.

Chief Lawrence Revell says TPD is making progress with recruitment, but it is a slow process.

“It’s a tough profession. And it takes a lot of dedicated men and women that want to step in and do this job, especially during this time in our nation,” said Revell. “One of the best things I get to do is hire new officers.”

Revell says the department continues to work on recruitment policies.

“You’ll see a bunch of things coming out around town, some billboards and stuff that we’re doing,” said Revell.

Two employees were also promoted to the sergeant position at Friday’s ceremony.

One new officer, La’Quasha Williams, comes to TPD after three years in the Monticello Police Department. She’s hoping to eventually attend law school.

“I always wanted to work within criminal justice, I’ve always been interested in criminology,” said Williams.

Williams’ family supported her at the socially distanced ceremony; she says she’s ready to get to work.

“Very thankful for the opportunity the Chief and everyone else has afforded me and all my classmates,” said Williams. “And I really want to make them proud. And I think we will. We all will.”'

The new officers are:

Charles Hansford

Tyler Harrleson

Gerald Harrison

La’Quasha Williams

Taylor Blackburn

DeMarrio Bryant

Edward Campbell

Donald Davis

