Woman starts lawsuit against Lowndes Co. deputies

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Maria Lavoriel said two deputies arrested her illegally. She’s now started the process to sue them and the county.

The complaint was filed this month.

The attorney in the case said the goal here is not money, he says the goal is to bring awareness so this doesn’t happen again.

“We sent what’s called an ‘ante litem notice’ to the county before we filed a suit because it’s required under Georgia law. There was no response to that, which was somewhat surprising to me. My client does not want to get rich off of this. Is more like she wants to stand up and say this is wrong and doesn’t want this to happen again,” J.L. King, Lavoriel’s lawyer, said.

According to the complaint, Lavoriel was driving last July, when two deputies stopped her and asked her for her driver’s license.

The documents also say the deputies told her it was not valid, then arrested her.

The complaint argues her license was valid.

King said she’s a noncitizen legal resident and that she had a valid driver’s license from Mexico and it was translated to English.

Lavoriel’s attorney said she also had her visa and passport with her.

WALB researched state law and according to Georgia Driver Services, if you have a foreign license, law enforcement may verify the license using your visa or passport.

The complaint says she was taken to the Lowndes County Jail, stripped and given a full-body search.

It says she was then released on bond.

King said it was a traumatic experience for her.

“The hope is that it will cause change and be aware of the law. I hope the only officers in South Georgia that don’t know the law is the two involved in this one,” said King.

The complaint says the driver’s license charge was dismissed in August.

It accused deputies of performing unreasonable seizure, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution and negligence based on unreasonable conduct.

“It’s a shame to come here and you think this is the land of freedom and it’s a country where everybody is treated how they are supposed to be,” said King.

Sheriff Ashley Paulk said this lawsuit is not credible and he believes the sheriff’s office will prevail in court.

