15-year-old injured in Killearn Lakes hit and run shares recovery progress, message for driver

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee teenager who was left in critical condition following a hit and run spoke out for the first time since the accident.

You may remember when it happened back on Nov. 8 just before sunset.

Three teens were walking along Deer Lake Road in the Killearn Lakes neighborhood when one of them was hit by a truck.

The driver sped away from the scene, and 15-year-old Rose Beidel was left in a coma for 13 days.

She doesn’t remember the day that will undoubtedly have an impact on the rest of her life, but Friday, she shared her recovery, and the message for whoever was behind the wheel, with WCTV.

“She is a real fighter,” Sandra Moore, Beidel’s guardian, said.

The 15-year-old is now recovering at home just a block away from where the accident happened.

“I’m still overcoming just walking again and moving my arm. It’s been pretty difficult,” Beidel explained.

She is making miraculous progress considering she suffered a brain injury, broken bones and couldn’t bear weight on her left leg just a month ago.

“My goal is to be able to get up after I fall down, because at this point I’m not able to do that yet,” Beidel said.

It’s a fight that’s helped fuel hope in those who care for her.

“I just have been so hopeful we’ll get our girl back and now I am confident we’ll get our girl back,” said Moore.

It’s been months since the incident, and the county has installed these bumpers along the sidewalk near the crime, but still, but there are still so many unanswered questions.

“The 8th of February will be 3 months from the accident and we still have no leads,” Moore said.

A new billboard, offering a $5,000 reward for an arrest, hangs over the I-10 flyover.

“But the person surely now knows what they did, and I wonder what’s going on in their mind,” added Moore.

Beidel is just trying to work through recovery.

“I would like to tell them that it’s ok. I’m not angry and I don’t find any disgust in them,” Beidel said.

She is trying to go back to online school, struggling a little bit, but determined to give it her best shot.

But, the bottom line here is that someone knows something.

Investigators are looking for a dark-colored truck of an unknown make and model that would likely have damage on the front driver’s side where the impact was.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 850-518-5748.

