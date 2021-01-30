Annual MagLab Open House to be held virtually this year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The annual National High Magnetic Field Laboratory Open House will be held virtually this year amid COVID-19 concerns.

The announcement came Saturday afternoon.

Each February, thousands flock to the MagLab to spend the day learning from scientists, viewing demonstrations and taking part in hands-on activities.

“While we have loved hosting thousands of visitors of all ages at our lab each year at MagLab Open House, out of an abundance of caution and to protect our community from COVID-19, we have decided not to plan an in-person Open House 2021,” the release said.

The 2021 MagLab Open House will instead take place online and will offer a collection of MagLab video demonstrations, behind-the-scenes clips of the magnet lab and scientist-hosted live activities over the course of two weeks.

A detailed schedule of the day will be released soon.

The MagLab, located at 1800 E Paul Dirac Drive, is home to the world’s largest and highest powered magnet lab.

Those interested in attended are encouraged to sign up for the MagLab’s e-mail list here.

