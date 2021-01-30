BPS, Decatur County Health Department awarded 2021 Car Seat Mini-Grant, will provide families with car seats

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Friday, Bainbridge Public Safety and the Decatur County Health Department announced that the departments were awarded the Georgia Department of Public Health Injury Prevention Program’s 2021 Car Seat Mini-Grant.

Using the Mini-Grant, BPS and the DCHD will work together to provide car seats and education to financially eligible families in Bainbridge and Decatur County.

This program is funded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety in an effort to guarantee that children in 120 Georgia counties are safe while riding in vehicles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “Nearly three out of every four car seats are not used properly, placing children at unnecessary risk.”

Since 2007, “the education, car seats and booster seats provided through the Mini-Grant prevented serious injury or death and saved over 385 of Georgia’s children who were involved in crashes,” the release said.

This program, according to Georgia Department of Public Health Injury, help families get their children buckled up right, every trip and every time.

