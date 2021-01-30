Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 30

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sky was sunny and mostly clear in many locations Saturday morning, but satellite imagery shows clouds moving in to the region ahead of the next storm system. The sky will be mainly partly cloudy Saturday with highs getting into the upper 60s in most places with rain chances near zero.

A storm system that was over the Midwest Saturday morning is forecast to move east through the weekend, and bring a cold front into the Florida panhandle Sunday morning. Ahead of that, showers might move into the western viewing area (e.g. along and near the Apalachicola River) around or before dawn Sunday and move eastward through the rest of the day. Rain chances will remain likely (~70%) through the day with highs in the 70s. The front should exit the viewing area Sunday night with lows in the upper 40s with a decent northwesterly breeze.

The first-half of the work week will mainly be sunny (expect lingering clouds on Monday, though) with highs in the upper 50s to the 60s. Lows Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be in the mid 30s for inland locations.

Guidance models are hinting at another storm system to approach the Southeast by the end of the work week. Cloud cover will increase by Thursday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s Thursday morning and in the 50s Friday morning. So far, rain chances are at 30% for Friday.

