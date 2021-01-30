Coca-Cola UNITED consolidates Valdosta and Sylvester operations

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Coca-Cola Bottling Company United will consolidate operations from its Valdosta and Sylvester sales centers.

By Jennifer Morejon | January 29, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 7:19 PM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Coca-Cola Bottling Company United will consolidate operations from its Valdosta and Sylvester sales centers.

They’ll open a new facility in Tifton.

A representative for the company tells us this is the newest facility in the country.

“When we look at what we call the distribution atomization we’re looking at ways, what can we do better...what work can we improve,” said Andy Britton, director of public affairs and communications.

He tells us within the last few years the company has been analyzing their operation and centers.

They reviewed outdated facilities to see how to make them more efficient.

Valdosta’s center is the second oldest location and only used for distribution.

“We made the announcement earlier this week with all of our associates, immediately following that we had one on one meetings with each of the 45 employees in Valdosta and shared with them the plans of the upcoming transition and we shared what their role would be,” said Britton.

Britton tells us there are about 45 employees in Valdosta and about 100 in Sylvester.

He says no one will lose their job and everyone was offered a position at the new location.

Britton says the 300,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility, will create a better work environment for all associates and provide more distribution capacity to better serve all customers and communities.

He says they will also bring new jobs to the area.

The new center will serve Tallahassee, Panama City, Valdosta, other south Georgia locations.

“We actually right now have what we call a 48-hour delivery. So, if you’re a customer and orders your product on Monday, you’ll receive it Wednesday. With this new facility, we will be able to take your order on Monday and deliver on Tuesday. So, it’ll be much more efficient for our customers, and also that efficiency hopefully will allow us to expand and grow our business which will also be more profitable for our employees,” said Britton.

Operations in Tifton are set to begin mid-April.

