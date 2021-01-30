Advertisement

CRMC Gadsden County COVID-19 testing site announces new hours

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Health Department has announced new hours for their Capital Regional Medical Center’s Gadsden Campus COVID-19 testing site.

This testing site, located at 23186 Blue Star Hwy in Quincy, offers no-appointment COVID-19 tests.

As of Jan. 29, the site is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

The site is open to those who are both asymptomatic or symptomatic, and face coverings are required to be worn upon arrival.

DOH-Gadsden asks that you call . (850) 329-0685 for any general COVID-19 questions.

