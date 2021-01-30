Florida DOH-Leon: it may take weeks for new vaccine appointment system to be implemented

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday afternoon, following the Friday announcement that the Florida Department of Health has rolled out a new online appointment system for COVID-19 vaccines, the department offered some clarification on the new system.

The new system is aimed at making it easier for senior citizens to schedule their vaccine appointment.

DOH Leon said that it may be weeks before the department is able to implement the system and for senior citizens to get the vaccine.

Currently, final plans are being worked on to transition to the new appointment system.

DOH-Leon added that people who registered in the DOH Leon system should have received an automated alert on Jan. 8 to let them know their request for an appointment has been received.

The full statement can be read below:

The Florida Department of Health in Leon County (DOH Leon) is included in the new statewide COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system announced on Friday, January 30. At this time, the department is working with our community partners and finalizing plans to transition to the new appointment system.

Although Leon County residents 65 and over can sign up now by visiting https://myvaccine.fl.gov/ it may be weeks before we are able to implement the system and for them to get a vaccine appointment. Those without internet access can register by calling 866- 200-3856.

For those requiring TTY access, the phone number is 833-476-1455. The changes to come will not impact individuals who have made vaccine requests through the DOH Leon COVID-19 call center or registered a vaccine request online.

People who registered in the DOH Leon system, should have received an automated alert on January 8 letting them know their request for an appointment has been received. DOH Leon representatives are following up to notify individuals who could not be reached.

If you’ve already requested a vaccine appointment through DOH Leon, you do not need to sign up for the new COVID-19 vaccine appointment waiting list.

DOH Leon Health Officer Claudia Blackburn continues to ask for patience and understanding during this process.

“We’re in a situation right now where there are many more who want to get the vaccine —and who are eligible for it— than there is vaccine to meet the need,” Blackburn says. “Our plan in Leon County is continue working with our partners to try to get as much vaccine as we can and administer it as rapidly and as safely as possible.”

Please monitor our website for updated information as we phase into the new system: http://leon.floridahealth.gov/

For any additional questions about the vaccine at this time, the State COVID-19 Call Center can be reached by calling 1-866-779-6121 or emailing COVID-19@flhealth.gov and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.