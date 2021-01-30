Florida senators reintroduce American Security Drone Act, cite foreign security risks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Florida Senator Rick Scott, alongside Senator Marco Rubio, Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Tom Cotton and Senator Josh Hawley reintroduced the bipartisan American Security Drone Act for the 117th Congress.

This act works to prohibit the United States from purchasing drones that were manufactured in countries that have been identified as national security threats.

In the press release, countries such as “Iran and Communist China” were cited as counties that would not be purchased from according to the act.

The American Security Drone Act was passed out of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee last Congress and is cosponsored by Sen. Chris Murphy, Sen. Rubio, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Sen. Cotton and Sen. Hawley.

“I’m proud to join my colleagues to reintroduce my American Security Drone Act, which will help protect our national security and the privacy of American citizens by prohibiting the federal government from buying drones manufactured by our adversaries. I’ve been very clear about the threat we face from technology companies controlled by Communist China, which is known for espionage and theft of technology. For too long, the United States has used taxpayer dollars to buy drones from companies backed by the Communist Chinese Government, allowing one of the United States’ biggest adversaries into the most sensitive areas of our government and putting our national security at risk. There’s absolutely no reason we should allow this to continue. We must pass the American Security Drone Act immediately.”

Sen. Rubio said, “Chinese companies routinely steal U.S. intellectual property and seek to undermine our national security. The national security risks associated with Chinese manufactured drones are well known, and a number of federal agencies have already taken steps to mitigate this threat. The American Security Drone Act would make sure that American policies do not invite this malicious behavior from the Chinese Communist Party by prohibiting taxpayer dollars to be used to buy drones from Chinese companies or other foreign adversaries.”

The act can be viewed below.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.