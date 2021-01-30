Florida Supervisor of Elections opens scholarship portal for annual $1,200 college scholarship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Supervisor of Elections for Leon County, Mark S. Earley, has announced that the FSE’s annual $1,200 scholarship application portal is now open.

Each year, the FSE awards three $1,200 scholarships to deserving full-time students who are enrolled in a Florida college or university and are political science, public/business administration, or journalism/sass communication majors.

The winners will be announced and recognized at the 2021 FSE Summer Conference.

In the press release, Earley said, “Our democracy and our elections rely on having an educated and informed electorate. In that spirit, I encourage eligible FAMU, FSU, and TCC students to apply for the FSE Scholarship.”

For the full list of requirements and the application packet, click here.

