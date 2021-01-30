Advertisement

Former FSU quarterback Blackman announces transfer to Arkansas State

Courtesy: Greg Oyster | 247Sports
Courtesy: Greg Oyster | 247Sports(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State quarterback James Blackman has announced he is transferring to Arkansas State.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell announced that Blackman would be leaving the program at the end of the 2020 season this past November.

Blackman served as FSU’s full-time starter for two seasons: His true-freshman season in 2017, taking over after Deondre Francois was injured in the season’s opening game and in 2019, splitting time under center with grad-transfer Alex Hornibrook.

The Sunshine State native appeared in four games for the garnet and gold this season, completing 56% of his passes (43-for-76) for 366 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Blackman leaves FSU 10th in Seminole history with 43 touchdown passes, 11th in completions with 434 and 12th in passing yards, totaling 5,445.

The Red Wolves went 4-7 last year, their first losing season since going 4-8 in 2010.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a state budgetary overview on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his stance,...
White House Task Force calls for Florida to close down bars, restaurants
DC Tyrone Atkins, Jr was arrested on charges of first degree murder among other charges.
Liberty County man charged with first degree murder
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says that 1 woman is dead following a stabbing at Crabbie...
Police documents reveal new details in fatal Steinhatchee bar stabbing
Police car
Tallahassee Police arrest 3 men after finding guns and drugs using search warrant
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 28, 2021

Latest News

Seminoles hoping depth, versatility can help minimize interruptions to season
Seminoles hoping depth, versatility can help minimize interruptions to season
FAMU baseball
2021 FAMU baseball scheduled unveiled
The Tallahassee Community College Eagles fell to the Santa Fe Saints, 4-1, in their season...
Eagles plate just one run on Opening Day in 4-1 loss to Santa Fe