Former FSU quarterback Blackman announces transfer to Arkansas State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State quarterback James Blackman has announced he is transferring to Arkansas State.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell announced that Blackman would be leaving the program at the end of the 2020 season this past November.

Blackman served as FSU’s full-time starter for two seasons: His true-freshman season in 2017, taking over after Deondre Francois was injured in the season’s opening game and in 2019, splitting time under center with grad-transfer Alex Hornibrook.

The Sunshine State native appeared in four games for the garnet and gold this season, completing 56% of his passes (43-for-76) for 366 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Blackman leaves FSU 10th in Seminole history with 43 touchdown passes, 11th in completions with 434 and 12th in passing yards, totaling 5,445.

The Red Wolves went 4-7 last year, their first losing season since going 4-8 in 2010.

