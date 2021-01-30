Advertisement

Franklin County Schools substitute teacher arrested for battery on female juvenile, supplying minors with alcohol

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested an assistant coach and substitute teacher with Franklin County Schools.

23-year-old Troy “Jayden” Larkin was arrested on charges of for battery on the female juvenile, contributing alcoholic beverages to underage minors and distributing obscene material to minors.

FCSO says it received a call from the Franklin County School administration reporting that an assistant coach and substitute teacher was found to have been supplying alcoholic beverages and tobacco products to students.

Upon investigation Larkin was found not only to have provided alcoholic beverages as accused, but had also had befriended many students on a couple social media platforms

From there, it was learned that Larkin and a few female students shared nude and provocative photographs of each other.

In one statement, a juvenile female advised that Larkin had unsolicited, rubbed her back in a flirtatious manner.

FSCO detectives then obtained a search warrant for the residence of Larkin and recovered electronic devices used in these transactions.

Larkin was arrested and brought to investigations, whereas after rights, he confessed to the accusations.

The FCSO asks that if you have any further information on this case or others involving such activity to call 850-670-8500.

