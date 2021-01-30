Advertisement

FSU alum named President of American Meteorological Society

Thursday, it was announced that Florida State University graduate Michael Farrar was selected...
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, it was announced that Florida State University graduate Michael Farrar was selected as the President of American Meteorological Society.

In the release, he said, “It’s an honor. There figures to be opportunities and challenges for us. We’ve seen a tendency in recent years to replace traditional expertise and science with information found on social media. So that’s part of the challenge in this new world, especially for science.”

Farrar earned earned two meteorology degrees from FSU, his master’s in 1989 and his doctorate in 1997.

“The meteorology program at FSU has such long history and has made such a lasting impact on our profession, and I am so proud to be associated with it,” Farrar added.

He served nearly 25 years with the U.S. Air Force and was chief weather scientist for the USAF at the Pentagon for almost 3 years.

Currently, Farrar is the director of the National Centers for Environmental Prediction at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and will serve a one-year term as President of the AMS.

Farrar resides in Virginia, but spent years in Tallahassee with his family.

