FSUPD asking public for help identifying suspect displaying ‘odd’ behavior toward women

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State University Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man who they say has been displaying “odd” behavior, especially toward women.

FSUPD says the man is described as an Asian man with short, dark hair, is 6′0″ feet tall and has a light-to-medium complexion.

If you can identify this man or have information about him, FSUPD asks that you contact the department at 850-644-1234.

