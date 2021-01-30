Advertisement

In-person field trips resume at Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Theme Park has resumed booking in-person school field trips for the 2021 season.
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wild Adventures Theme Park has resumed booking in-person school field trips for the 2021 season.

Park officials tell us, school field trips have been an important part of the Wild Adventures experience for years.

Wild Adventures opens up June 22nd
Wild Adventures opens up June 22nd(WALB)

Students can meet and learn about native and exotic animals.

They describe it as a huge outdoor classroom.

With the pandemic, the park found other opportunities to reach out and continue their educational mission with students not present.

They did virtual field trips where the zookeepers taught classrooms virtually, through zoom.

“When students learn, it’s very important they get that hands-on learning experience. It’s one of the things that really take the learning that you get through instruction and really implants it into that long term memory for lasting learning. So when students hear about a giraffe in the classroom, that’s important but it’s nothing like seeing a giraffe in person,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager.

To help students prepare for their visits, Wild Adventures has re-introduced its online Virtual Field Trip program which provides lesson plans and activities.

Safety precautions are still in place, masks are required, there will be temperature checks and hand washing stations available.

Field trips begin in April.

