Leon County Office of Human Services and Community Partnerships office relocating

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Effective Feb. 1, the Leon County Office of Human Services and Community Partnerships office will be relocated to 615 Paul Russell Road.

The HSCP building was originally located near the Gaines Street Corridor and Railroad Square Art District at 918 Railroad Avenue .

The Paul Russell Road building also houses the UF/IFAS Cooperative Extension Office, and the new space is said to offer “better accessibility and more space to serve clients, ample parking and close proximity to four StarMetro bus routes,” according to Leon County’s press release.

“In addition to increasing accessibility, the relocation allows the County’s Veterans Services, Housing Services, and Health & Human Services Divisions to complement community programming currently offered in the area,” the release added.

The office move will not interrupt services to citizens, and its hours of operation remain 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The former HSCP building will, in the future, serve as the County’s Division of Tourism and Visitor Information Center.

