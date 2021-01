TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon Lions boys soccer team drew the top-ranked Maclay Marauders, 1-1, Friday night at Leon High School.

The match was the first non-win for the Marauders since tying Arnold, also 1-1, on November 16 of this season.

You can watch highlights from Friday’s match in the video player above.

