Advertisement

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who fled scene following traffic stop

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a man who fled from deputies...
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a man who fled from deputies following a traffic stop.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNT, Fla. (WCTV) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a man who fled from deputies following a traffic stop.

Friday, LCSO deputies attempted a traffic stop on Nicholas Sharpe, who has an outstanding warrant out of Calhoun County

Sharpe refused to stop his vehicle and fled the scene driving a 2005, silver four-door Acura with tinted windows with a Florida tag #Z825IY.

He was last seen traveling southbound on Pea Ridge Road.

LCSO asks that if you see Sharpe, not to approach him, but to contact the Office at 850-643-2235

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a state budgetary overview on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his stance,...
White House Task Force calls for Florida to close down bars, restaurants
DC Tyrone Atkins, Jr was arrested on charges of first degree murder among other charges.
Liberty County man charged with first degree murder
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says that 1 woman is dead following a stabbing at Crabbie...
Police documents reveal new details in fatal Steinhatchee bar stabbing
Police car
Tallahassee Police arrest 3 men after finding guns and drugs using search warrant
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 28, 2021

Latest News

The City of Valdosta will resurface 50 city streets (5.12 miles) using funds provided by the...
Program provides funding to repave city streets in Valdosta
Courtesy: Greg Oyster | 247Sports
Former FSU quarterback Blackman announces transfer to Arkansas State
Thursday, it was announced that Florida State University graduate Michael Farrar was selected...
FSU alum named President of American Meteorological Society
Friday, Bainbridge Public Safety and the Decatur County Health Department announced that the...
BPS, Decatur County Health Department awarded 2021 Car Seat Mini-Grant, will provide families with car seats