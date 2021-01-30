Liberty County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who fled scene following traffic stop

LIBERTY COUNT, Fla. (WCTV) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a man who fled from deputies following a traffic stop.

Friday, LCSO deputies attempted a traffic stop on Nicholas Sharpe, who has an outstanding warrant out of Calhoun County

Sharpe refused to stop his vehicle and fled the scene driving a 2005, silver four-door Acura with tinted windows with a Florida tag #Z825IY.

He was last seen traveling southbound on Pea Ridge Road.

LCSO asks that if you see Sharpe, not to approach him, but to contact the Office at 850-643-2235

