Advertisement

Massachusetts company makes progress on flying car

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Massachusetts company’s roadable aircraft has been cleared for takeoff.

Terrafugia has created the Transition which is a two-seat aircraft and automobile designed to meet safety standards by both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

This week, the company announced it has obtained an FAA worthiness certificate.

Terrafugia says it will produce and sell flight-only versions of their aircraft as it works to get the driving portion approved.

The hope is that the Transition will be legal in the sky and on local roads by 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a state budgetary overview on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his stance,...
White House Task Force calls for Florida to close down bars, restaurants
DC Tyrone Atkins, Jr was arrested on charges of first degree murder among other charges.
Liberty County man charged with first degree murder
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 29, 2021
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it made an arrest Friday following a traffic stop.
LCSO makes arrest following traffic stop, finds stolen EC9s handgun
Friday afternoon, Suwanee Fire Rescue says it responded to a airplane crash on 117th Street.
Suwanee Fire Rescue responds to small plane crash

Latest News

A Massachusetts company’s roadable aircraft has been cleared for takeoff
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Biden, Democrats hit gas on push for $15 minimum wage
Most of us now realize limited supply and high demand mean plenty of frustrated people looking...
Young cancer survivor fights through red tape to get vaccine in Tallahassee
A Tallahassee teenager who was left in critical condition following a hit and run spoke out for...
15-year-old injured in Killearn Lakes hit and run shares message for driver