TCC launching Pathfinders program aimed at helping military students transition to college life

Tallahassee Community College has announced that the school is launching a new program that...
Tallahassee Community College has announced that the school is launching a new program that assists active duty, retired and affiliated military people with becoming a student and transitioning to student life.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College has announced that the school is launching a new program that assists active duty, retired and affiliated military people with becoming a student and transitioning to college life.

The Pathfinders program focuses on mentoring military students and helping them adjust to the college experience. It also assists these students by preparing them for a chosen career path or future academic goals.

The Pathfinders program is located in the College’s Veterans Success Center, which serves as a one-stop shop for military students and their family members.

For more information, you can contact the TCC Veteran Success Center at 850-201-9812 or vetsuccesscenter@tcc.fl.edu.

