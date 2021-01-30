Two dead, two hospitalized following car accident on Tram Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a car accident on Tram Road Friday evening around 10 p.m.

Two are dead following the crash, and two people were transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

According to FHP, a vehicle collided with an abandoned vehicle on Tram Road.

As of 10:45, Tram is closed right now.

NEW FROM FHP: two dead, two sent to TMH with a “trauma alert” in this crash located next to Tallahassee Classical School. https://t.co/imlxGhWa6Y — Jacob Murphey (@jmurpheyWCTV) January 30, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Original story:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is responding to a car accident with injury near Tram and Artemis Road.

The accident occurred around 10 p.m. Friday.

WCTV has sent a reporter out to the scene and will provide updates as they come in.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

The Tallahassee Police Department is responding to a car accident with injury near Tram and Artemis Road. (TOPS)

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.