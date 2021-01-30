Valor Service Dogs looking for puppy coach volunteers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Puppies are reporting for duty across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

A new class of Valor Service Dogs are learning new skills to help serve those who served our country.

WCTV first told the story of Valor Service Dogs expanding to South Georgia last year. Now organization leaders say they have room to grow, but they need help to do so.

Valor Service Dogs is a non-profit organization that partners service dogs with wounded veterans and first responders all across the country. Founded in 2015, the group has been able to place 15 dogs to help serve individuals suffering from a wide range of disabilities, from PTSD, brain injuries or amputations.

“It allows the individual sometimes to return back to a new sense of normal life that their family hasn’t felt for years,” said Ryan Bodge.

Bodge served in the United States Air Force for nearly thirty years and has a Valor Service Dog of his own. Bodge expanded the organization to Valdosta after seeing what a difference Bradley made in his life.

Now they’re looking to bring new pups to thr program, but in order to do so they need more volunteer puppy coaches.

“They see, essentially the bond that we have and we want to be able to provide that to another recipient,” Bodge said. “Those are the individuals who decide that hey, I’m going to really give all of what I have, my volunteer time, to be a part of something that’s much bigger than myself.”

Those coaches raise the puppies for about 18 months to two years. Once a week they meet with Bodge for training, which they then work on at home. The organization says the coaches play a pivotal role in the dogs’ basic training and socialization skills needed before being placed with a recipient.

“The first time she learned a command that I taught her, I just got chills,” said puppy coach Joan Schim. “It was just like wow, I taught her and she got it.”

Schim is helping raise Peep Valor. They go over things like walking on leash and sitting, but also unique skills like turning on lights and closing cabinets to help best service those who fought for freedom.

“The best part about it is that someone is going to be able to get around better, able to function in the world better,” said Schim.

That feeling is shared by puppy coach Tania Pendarakis, who is helping to raise Millie Valor.

She says doing so is her way of thanking veterans.

While it’s going to be hard to say goodbye to Millie, she says being a part of the program is incredibly rewarding, and plans to continue helping with more dogs in the future.

“When I look back on 2020, I’m not going to think about the pandemic because the most important thing that I did was raise this service dog,” Pendarakis said.

These dogs, the coaches say, is a way to give back to those who gave so much for our country.

Valor Service Dogs says they have do have applicants waiting for dogs to become available.

The organization covers all medical and other costs for the dogs. Those looking to get involved as puppy coaches, or other volunteer opportunities to can learn more on the organization website.

