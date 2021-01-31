4 star quarterback Nicco Marchiol commits to Florida State University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday, Nicco Marchiol, a four-star quarterback, announced that he would be joining the Florida State University football team as part of the 2022 recruiting class.

Marchiol made the public decision to come to FSU via an Instagram Live video during a campus visit in early January, but officially committed Sunday.

Marchiol is 6″2′, weighs 216 lbs and is from Chandler, Arizona. He is the first quarterback and second offensive player to join the class of 2022.

He has completed over 65 percent of his passes, throwing for a combined 5,620 yards, 54 touchdowns and 22 interceptions during his three seasons as a varsity starter.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.