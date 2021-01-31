Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 31

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers were moving through the western and central Big Bend and Southwest Georgia Sunday morning as a cold front moves eastward. The front will bring at least a couple of rounds of showers Sunday with a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be from near 70 to the mid 70s in most locations with rain chances at 80%.

The front will move through the Big Bend Sunday evening and clear through the entire viewing area Sunday night. Conditions will remain breezy Sunday through Monday as the pressure gradient remains high. A slow-clearing sky is in the forecast Sunday night into Monday. Lows Monday morning will be in the upper 40s to near 50 with a high in the 50s.

The sky will be sunny to mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Another cold front is forecast to enter the Southeast Friday into Saturday, raising rain chances again. Lows will be in the 40s Friday morning and in the 50s Saturday morning with lows in the 70s both days. Rain chances will be the highest (40%) on Saturday.

