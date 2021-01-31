Advertisement

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 31

By Charles Roop
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers were moving through the western and central Big Bend and Southwest Georgia Sunday morning as a cold front moves eastward. The front will bring at least a couple of rounds of showers Sunday with a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be from near 70 to the mid 70s in most locations with rain chances at 80%.

The front will move through the Big Bend Sunday evening and clear through the entire viewing area Sunday night. Conditions will remain breezy Sunday through Monday as the pressure gradient remains high. A slow-clearing sky is in the forecast Sunday night into Monday. Lows Monday morning will be in the upper 40s to near 50 with a high in the 50s.

The sky will be sunny to mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Another cold front is forecast to enter the Southeast Friday into Saturday, raising rain chances again. Lows will be in the 40s Friday morning and in the 50s Saturday morning with lows in the 70s both days. Rain chances will be the highest (40%) on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a car accident on Tram Road Friday evening...
3 dead, 1 hospitalized with serious injuries following car accident on Tram Road
A Tallahassee teenager who was left in critical condition following a hit and run spoke out for...
15-year-old injured in Killearn Lakes hit and run shares message for driver
Friday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested an assistant coach and substitute...
Franklin County Schools substitute teacher arrested for battery on female juvenile, supplying minors with alcohol
The Florida State University Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man...
FSUPD asking public for help identifying suspect displaying ‘odd’ behavior toward women
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 30, 2021

Latest News

Showers were moving into the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday morning, but when will the sun...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 31
Hannah's Saturday, January 30th evening forecast
Hannah’s Saturday, January 30th evening forecast
Saturday started cold but with some sunshine, but things will look different by Sunday morning....
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 30
Saturday started cold but with some sunshine, but things will look different by Sunday morning....
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 30