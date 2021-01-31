Advertisement

Cooking with Parker Coleman - Greek Yogurt Pancakes

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker Coleman joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate her recipe for Greek Yogurt Pancakes:

In a bowl combine yogurt and flour. Once it is mixed well, add a few tablespoons of water. Stir more until batter is smooth.

Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium-high heat.

Pour a little of the batter onto the griddle.

Brown on both sides.

Next, use marshmallows, sprinkles, mini chocolate chips, and peanutted to create the ground hog’s face.

