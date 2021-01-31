Fatal accident reported on I-10
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Florida Highway Patrol reports a fatal accident on I-10.
According to FHP, a Ford Pickup truck was traveling westbound near the Baum overpass.
FHP says for unknown reasons the driver went off the north shoulder and hit a tree.
The driver died on scene. FHP is identifying the driver as a white man.
This is currently a developing story.
