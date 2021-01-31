Advertisement

Fatal accident reported on I-10

(KBTX)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Florida Highway Patrol reports a fatal accident on I-10.

According to FHP, a Ford Pickup truck was traveling westbound near the Baum overpass.

FHP says for unknown reasons the driver went off the north shoulder and hit a tree.

The driver died on scene. FHP is identifying the driver as a white man.

This is currently a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a car accident on Tram Road Friday evening...
3 dead, 1 hospitalized with serious injuries following car accident on Tram Road
A Tallahassee teenager who was left in critical condition following a hit and run spoke out for...
15-year-old injured in Killearn Lakes hit and run shares message for driver
Friday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested an assistant coach and substitute...
Franklin County Schools substitute teacher arrested for battery on female juvenile, supplying minors with alcohol
The Florida State University Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man...
FSUPD asking public for help identifying suspect displaying ‘odd’ behavior toward women
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 30, 2021

Latest News

Urban Trim Barbershop offered free haircuts for Griffin Middle School students and staff...
Tallahassee barbershop offers free haircuts for students
Showers were moving into the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday morning, but when will the sun...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 31
Training Pups
WCTV Good Morning Show -- Weekend Edition - Training Service Pups
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 31, 2021