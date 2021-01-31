Fatal accident reported on I-10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Florida Highway Patrol reports a fatal accident on I-10.

According to FHP, a Ford Pickup truck was traveling westbound near the Baum overpass.

FHP says for unknown reasons the driver went off the north shoulder and hit a tree.

The driver died on scene. FHP is identifying the driver as a white man.

This is currently a developing story.

