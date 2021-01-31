Advertisement

FSU High School Track team receives McDonald’s Golden Grants award

Saturday, the North Florida/Southern Georgia McDonald’s owner/operators announced that Florida State University High School was selected as a recipient of a $2,500 McDonald’s Golden Grant award.(Source: McDonald's)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, the North Florida/Southern Georgia McDonald’s owner/operators announced that Florida State University High School was selected as a recipient of a $2,500 McDonald’s Golden Grant award.

McDonald’s franchisees throughout the region created the Golden Grants program to celebrate educators/programs dedicated to enriching the lives local youth. According to the press release, the grants were awarded based on creativity, innovation and need in the community and can be used for COVID-19 relief efforts, technology support, arts and crafts programs, community service outreach, tutoring and mentorship and recreational activities.

With this grant, the school’s track team has the opportunity to replace and purchase equipment that will benefit the athletes and coaches for the 6–12 grade track and field program.

100 applications were submitted, and the top organizations were selected by a committee.

Three other organizations were given awards:

$5,000 – Delta Sigma Theta Sorority – Jacksonville Alumnae Chapter – (Jacksonville - Duval County) • The EMBODI Program is designed to increase the number of African American males who attend college or vocational school beyond K-12 education, develop life skills for independent living and gain a commitment to community service and charity.

$5,000 - PACE Center for Girls (Gainesville - Alachua County) • “Reading is Fundamental” is a dedicated reading class taught by a certified reading specialist who directs an intense reading program with components designed to meet the needs of a broad

$2,500 – Folkston Elementary STEM Bins (Folkston, GA - Charlton County) • Hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Bins will encourage students to solve problems, explore, engineer, and more.

