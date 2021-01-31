Henry Lee Jackson, Sr., Albany native and Congressional Gold Medalist, dies at 91

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, Congressional Gold Medalist and Albany native, Henry Lee Jackson, Sr., died at 91 after a short illness.

Jackson trained at Camp Montford Point in North Carolina. He was a part of the Montford Point Marines, the first African American men to be recruited in the Marine Corps.

He also fought in the Korean War.

In 2012, former President Barack Obama awarded the Montford Point Marines the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian award in the United States.

After returning home and finishing his education, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served 24 years before retiring as a Master Sergeant.

After retirement, Jackson was chief of airport security for several years before retiring and dedicating his time to his businesses. He was the owner of Jackson Income Service and a lawn service.

