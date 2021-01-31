Lowndes County Schools: 14 students, 11 employees isolated this past week due to positive COVID-19 tests

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - In their weekly COVID-19 update, Lowndes County Schools reported that 14 students and 11 employees in the school district have been isolated due to positive COVID-19 tests this past week.

In this update, LCS reported that 220 students have been quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus. 146 of these students were possibly exposed in the community while 74 were possibly exposed at school.

23 employees at LCS have also been quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus. Of the 23, LCS says that 6 of these employees were possibly exposed to the virus at school and 23 were possible exposed in the community.

